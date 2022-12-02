A woman has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after two boys were stabbed in an incident in Lincolnshire.

Ann Marie McEvoy, 39, of Church Walk, Colchester, was arrested after the 10-year-olds were found with stab wounds to a flat on Fold Hill in Friskney, between Boston and Skegness, Lincolnshire.

Neither had suffered life-threatening injuries.

Ms McEvoy faces two charges of attempted murder and one of attempted grievous bodily harm on an emergency worker, as well as threatening a person with an offensive weapon.

After a brief appearance at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Friday she was remanded into custody to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on 19 December.Lincolnshire Police were called to Fold Hill at around 1.50pm on Tuesday. Following several hours of negotiations with a person in the property, officers forced their way in at around 1am the following morning.

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following the incident.

