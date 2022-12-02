A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in Skegness.

Officers were called to a house in Grosvenor Road at 9.26am on Friday, 2 December, after reports of an attack.

Paramedics tried to save the 47-year-old man but he died at the scene.

A 42-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder. She remains in custody.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man at a property in Skegness.

"Officers remain at the scene and our investigations are ongoing."

