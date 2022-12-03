Almost two weeks after a rapist went missing from an open prison in Lincolnshire, the MP for the area has admitted there have been more escapes than there should have been in the past year.Paul Marshall, who is serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent, escaped from HMP North Sea Camp near Boston on the 22nd of November.

Nottinghamshire Police have released CCTV images showing the 53-year-old in Mansfield town centre. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

On Thursday, 1 December, Lincolnshire Police released CCTV pictures of a man they believe to be Marshall, in Doncaster a day earlier.

Nottinghamshire Police also believe he has been spotted in Mansfield town centre.

The force said members of the public should not approach Marshall but contact them via 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman said the open prison system needs to be looked at.

He said: "We have to, more than anything else, get him back where he belongs which will be closed conditions now rather than open conditions.

"But we also need to look at whether it is the new system that needs further improvement or whether this is a consequence of the old system because one escape is one too many and we have had more than we should have had over the last year or so."

The incident comes nine months after an "extremely dangerous" sex offender absconded from North Sea Camp.

