An investigation is underway into the cause of a huge fire which tore through an industrial estate in Beverley.

Six appliances from Humberside Fire and Rescue were called to tackle the blaze at Swinemoor Industrial Estate following a call by a member of the public.

An additional spectral support unit was also deployed to provide extra water due to the scale of the fire, along with a drone.

Humberside police advised people living near to Beck View Road to keep their doors and windows closed as thick plumes of smoke billowed from the site.

Motorists were also told to stay away from the area as some road closures were in place between Weel Road and Govehill roundabout.

A spokesperson for Humberside Fire and Rescue said the blaze, which started at 4am on Saturday 3 December, was at an industrial storage building and involved some vehicles.

"Initially we sent one engine, but on arrival the crew discovered it was a serious fire at an industrial unit," the spokesman said.

"Six engines were then sent to the scene, with an additional spectral support unit to provide extra water due to the scale of the fire.

"A drone was also deployed to provide aerial imagery to allow fire crews to monitor the fire from above."

The fire spread to an adjacent industrial unit but firefighters were able to stop any further significant damage.

No one was injured in the incident and there was no one in the premises at the time.

The spokesperson added:"It was a difficult job when firefighters first arrived, the fire involved gas cylinders and a nearby 4,000 litre fuel storage container."

The fire has been extinguished and the last fire engine left the scene at 9am.

Fire crews are working with the owners of the site to find out how the blaze started.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.