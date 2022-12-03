Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was knocked down in Sheffield.

Officers say the collision between the 15-year-old boy and a car happened on Eckington Way in the Waterthorpe area at around 6.20pm on Friday 2 December.

The boy was seriously injured in the incident and remains in hospital.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said:"The pedestrian, a 15-year-old boy, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The car involved is believed to have initially stopped before leaving the scene prior to emergency services arrival."

