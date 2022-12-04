Police investigating reports a man attempted to take a child out of a pram in the Eccleshill area of Bradford have released an e-fit image of a person matching the description of the man.

It is reported to have happened between 5.10pm and 5.20pm on Sunday 27 November when a woman was walking with her children on Acre Crescent.

An unknown male is said to have approached the woman and, following a short conversation, attempted to take a child from her pram.

The child was strapped in so remained in the pram and was not harmed. Police say the male then left the area in a small white van.

Officers investigating the incident have issued an e-fit image which matches the description of the male and are keen to speak to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time who may have dash cam footage, or anyone who lives in the area who has CCTV footage of a small white van to contact police.

The man is described as a black, 6ft tall, of strong build, wearing a black cap and black jacket.

A 40-year-old man who was arrested on Friday 2 December has been released without charge.

