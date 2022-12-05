Humberside's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has said there is no evidence asylum seekers are responsible for a rise in crime.

Jonathan Evison told East Riding councillors asylum seekers who are housed in communities are more likely to fall victim to offences than perpetrate them.

He told the council's safer and stronger communities sub-committee there was no indication of a link between asylum seekers arriving in an area and a rise in crime.

The PCC said: "However, there are indications that crimes against asylum seekers increase when they come into an area."

Mr Evison's comments came as Cllr Helen Green said her concern was for the welfare of asylum seekers.

The Conservative councillor said: "In my ward we have a large population of asylum seekers and I think it's very unfair to label them as the perpetrators.

"I'm more frightened for their safety on a lot of occasions."

Mr Evison added that hotels in the area had not yet been targeted by far right protesters who have demonstrated against asylum seekers elsewhere.

Asylum seekers started arriving at the Humber View Hotel in November.

The PCC's comments come after the arrival of asylum seekers in North Ferriby's Humber View Hotel last week.

East Riding Council recently lost a High Court bid to stop the Home Office housing asylum seekers in the hotel on planning grounds, arguing they would be too far from local services.

Both the hotel and Cottingham's Thwaite Hall are used to accommodate single adult men.

The sign outside the Humber View Hotel was vandalised with graffiti days before the asylum seekers arrived there on 14 November.

The Home Office has previously said the use of hotels was a short term way of dealing with record numbers of asylum claims.

Many staying in dedicated asylum processing facilities such as Manston in Kent have been moved out amid reports of overcrowding and disease outbreaks.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.