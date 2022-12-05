A former Conservative MP has lost his appeal against a conviction for sexually assaulting a teenage boy.

Imran Ahmad Khan, who was MP for Wakefield, was jailed for 18 months in May for groping a teenager after a party in 2008.

The victim came forward after the 49-year-old became the city's first Conservative MP since 1932 when he was elected in 2019.

Following his conviction, Khan was expelled from the party and resigned, triggering a by-election in the constituency.

But he maintained his innocence and challenged both his conviction and sentence.

However, he lost the case at the Court of Appeal on Monday.

