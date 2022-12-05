A man has been arrested after a "horrid" sex attack on an elderly woman in a park in Sheffield.

Police were called to reports that a woman in her 80s had been assaulted in Firth Park on Sunday, 4 December.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is understood that the woman was assaulted by a man, who is also thought to have attempted to sexually assault the woman.

"He made off from the scene and the woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged."

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and attempted rape.

Det Ch insp Inspector Eleanor Welsh said: "This was a horrid attack on an elderly woman who was simply in a park and detectives have been following up a number of lines of enquiry ever since we were called.

"I understand this is an alarming incident to our communities and although we have made an arrest, we’re still asking for anyone who may have seen anything or has any information to come forward as it may assist with our on-going investigation."

