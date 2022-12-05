A 53-year-old man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Skegness.

Lincolnshire Police were called to a property in Grosvenor Road on Friday morning after reports of a man had been attacked.

Marcus Tott, 47, was treated by paramedics, but died at the scene.

Richard Lee Norris, of Alexandra Road, has been remanded into custody to appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Tuesday 6 December.

Two women, aged 22 and 42, who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on conditional bail.

Det Insp Adrian Czajkowski, who is leading the investigation, said: “We’d like to give thanks to the local community for all of their support and our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Marcus Tott.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public and we continue to appeal for any information, including CCTV and dashcam footage that can assist our inquiries."

