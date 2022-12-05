Police in Lincolnshire have confirmed the identity of a man who died after being stabbed in Skegness.

The family of 47-year-old Marcus Tott have released an image of him.

He died as a result of a stab wound on Friday 2 December.

Three people, a man and two women, were arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident at a property in Grosvenor Road, Skegness, on 2 December.

The two women, aged 22 and 42, have been released on conditional bail.

A 53-year-old man remains in custody where he continues to be questioned in relation to the incident following the court granting a warrant of further detention.

Lincolnshire Police says investigations are ongoing and is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

