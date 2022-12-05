Play Brightcove video

Footage courtesy of Alex Hayes

A huge fire at an industrial premises in East Yorkshire is being treated as arson.

Several gas cylinders and a 4,000 litre fuel storage tank were involved in the blaze, which started around 4.30am on Saturday morning at a unit on the Swinemoor Industrial Estate in Beverley.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service sent six fire engines, a support unit providing extra water and a drone to help firefighters monitor the situation.

The fire was extinguished by 9am the same morning.

Humberside Police said the fire started after a vehicle was deliberately torched at a unit on Oldbeck Road.

The force is asking anyone with information or CCTV footage to contact them on 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.