A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.

The 29-year-old man and a woman, aged 30, were detained by officers from the specialist Counter Terrorism Policing North East team in Leeds on Friday, 2 December.

A property in Yeadon is being searched as part of the investigation, which police describe as "intelligence led".

Officers have not released further details about the allegations. They have been given additional powers to keep both suspects in custody until Friday 9 December.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.