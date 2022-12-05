The farming family at the centre of a hit television show documenting life in rural North Yorkshire say they are mourning the death of their beloved sheepdog.

Amanda Owen, who has become known as the "Yorkshire Shepherdess" for her role in the Channel 5 series Our Yorkshire Farm, announced the death of dog Kate on social media.

In a series of tweets, Owen she said she was "mourning" her " faithful workmate, companion, colleague and friend" after discovering that she has passed away in her sleep.

Describing Kate, who regularly featured in the show, as "intelligent, intuitive and devoted" she added: "I miss her."

Our Yorkshire Farm, which has run for five series, has charted the highs and lows of family life for Amanda Owen, her husband Clive and their nine children on Ravenseat farm near Richmond.

But last month it was announced the series would not return. A spin-off show starring Clive Owen and son, Reuben, is in the pipeline.

Amanda Owen will not feature in the new production, following the announcement earlier this year that she had separated from her husband.

She said she had spent the weekend looking back at pictures of Kate’s life.

"We’ve laughed and cried," she tweeted. "Unreal that only a week ago she was centre stage. Working quietly and then watching over children as they played."

"Kate, you rocked and rolled. Rest now."

