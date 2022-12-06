A teenage boy has been arrested after a man suffered a fractured skull and eye socket in a street robbery.

The 22-year-old victim was repeatedly struck over the head and robbed of personal items in the incident on Fountain Street in Morley, Leeds.

He was treated in hospital for serious head and hand injuries before being discharged to continue his recovery at home.

A 15-year-old was arrested on Tuesday morning.

Police have released a CCTV image of a potential witness to the incident, which happened in the early hours of 26 November.

The witness was wearing a distinctive jacket with a logo on Credit: West Yorkshire Police

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers have carried out CCTV enquiries in the area and are keen to speak to a potential witness seen walking down Fountain Street on the side of Fountain Street News at 12.39am and who appears to look over to where the victim and suspect were."

