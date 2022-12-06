Yorkshire Water has lifted the hosepipe ban that has been in place for five million customers for more than three months.

The company introduced restrictions on 26 August after months of extremely dry weather.

Bosses said Yorkshire officially remained in drought, as classified by the Environment Agency, but efforts to save water and a wetter-than-average autumn meant restrictions could be lifted.

Neil Dewis, director of water at Yorkshire Water, said: "We’re really grateful to our customers for their efforts to save water whilst the weather was drier than usual.

"Thanks to a number of emergency drought schemes, drought permits, increased leakage activity, rainfall, and everyone’s efforts to save water, reservoirs are now looking much healthier – with the average level across the region now at 75% [full]."

The company said the ban helped to save an average of 28 million litres a day.

Mr Dewis added: "While the hosepipe ban is no longer in place, it’s really important that we all continue to save water where we can. Adopting small habits like reusing grey water or installing a water butt will save water and energy, helping to reduce bills and protect the environment."