The family of a young soldier who died suddenly on an Army base in North Yorkshire said he lost his life "doing what he loved".

The Ministry of Defence confirmed on Tuesday, 6 December, that Private Joshua Kennington died following a "non-operational incident" at Catterick Garrison on 24 November.

In a statement, his family said he was "kind and compassionate" and always put others first.

They added: "He died doing what he loved. Not a goodbye from us, wherever you will be you will always be in our hearts."

Pte Kennington, of 24 Squadron, Royal Logistic Corps, had recently joined the army.

His commanding officer Major Tony Morgan said: "He had only been with the squadron for a short time, but his good humoured and likeable nature made him an instant hit.

"A spirited individual, always willing to do what was needed, Private Kennington was an excellent soldier and a proud RLC Driver, the epitome of our most talented younger generation.

"His death is a sad loss, at such a young age and at the beginning of a bright military career ahead of him."

Andrew Murrison, the minister for defence people, veterans and service families, said he was deeply saddened by the news.

He added: "He displayed a natural aptitude for soldiering and it’s clear from his colleagues that he was admired and respected by all those he served with, irrespective of their rank."

