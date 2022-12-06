TransPennine Express trains cancelled across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

People are being urged to check before they travel, as a number of TransPennine Express services around the region have been cancelled.

Trains to and from Leeds, Scarborough, Sheffield, York, Hull, Cleethorpes and Huddersfield will face disruption after the operator has announced it is facing 'higher-than-normal' sickness levels.

In a statement, TransPennine Express said: "Due to the ongoing impact of higher-than-normal sickness levels and a number of other issues including a training backlog as a direct result of Covid, it is necessary to make amendments to some services in advance to ensure the majority of the timetable operates efficiently.

"Usually, we will make these changes the day before to give customers as much notice as possible. In some cases, we will try to do this several days before if there is a significant change to the normal timetable."

The following services will be affected:

York - Newcastle

  • 0618 York – Newcastle0710 York – Newcastle

  • 2201 Newcastle – York

Hull - Manchester

  • 1008 Hull – Manchester Piccadilly

  • 2230 Manchester Piccadilly – Hull

Manchester Airport – York

  • 0138 York – Manchester Airport

  • 0316 Manchester Piccadilly – York

  • 0458 York – Manchester Airport

  • 0537 Manchester Airport – York

  • 2229 Manchester Airport – York

Scarborough - Manchester

  • 2245 Scarborough – Manchester Piccadilly

Huddersfield – Leeds

  • 0554 Huddersfield – Leeds

  • 0747 Leeds – Huddersfield

  • 0849 Huddersfield – Leeds

  • 0947 Leeds – Huddersfield

  • 1049 Huddersfield – Leeds

Huddersfield – Manchester

  • 1858 Manchester Piccadilly – Huddersfield

Manchester – Cleethorpes

  • 0536 Doncaster – Manchester Piccadilly

  • 0718 Manchester Piccadilly – Cleethorpes

  • 1118 Manchester Piccadilly – Cleethorpes

  • 1124 Cleethorpes – Manchester Piccadilly

  • 1524 Cleethorpes – Manchester Piccadilly

  • 1924 Cleethorpes – Manchester Piccadilly

  • 2220 Manchester Piccadilly – Doncaster

  • 2330 Manchester Airport – Sheffield

In addition, the following services will be amended:

Scarborough - Liverpool / Manchester

  • 0419 Manchester Airport – Scarborough - Starts York

  • 0731 Liverpool – Scarborough - Starts York

Manchester Airport – York

  • 0038 Manchester Airport – York - Terminates Manchester PiccadillyManchester – Cleethorpes

  • 0521 Sheffield – Cleethorpes - Starts Sheffield

  • 1418 Manchester Piccadilly – Cleethorpes - Starts Sheffield

  • 2024 Cleethorpes – Manchester Airport - Terminate Sheffield Manchester – Hull

  • 2208 Hull – Manchester Piccadilly - Starts Huddersfield