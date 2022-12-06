People are being urged to check before they travel, as a number of TransPennine Express services around the region have been cancelled.

Trains to and from Leeds, Scarborough, Sheffield, York, Hull, Cleethorpes and Huddersfield will face disruption after the operator has announced it is facing 'higher-than-normal' sickness levels.

In a statement, TransPennine Express said: "Due to the ongoing impact of higher-than-normal sickness levels and a number of other issues including a training backlog as a direct result of Covid, it is necessary to make amendments to some services in advance to ensure the majority of the timetable operates efficiently.

"Usually, we will make these changes the day before to give customers as much notice as possible. In some cases, we will try to do this several days before if there is a significant change to the normal timetable."

The following services will be affected:

York - Newcastle

0618 York – Newcastle0710 York – Newcastle

2201 Newcastle – York

Hull - Manchester

1008 Hull – Manchester Piccadilly

2230 Manchester Piccadilly – Hull

Manchester Airport – York

0138 York – Manchester Airport

0316 Manchester Piccadilly – York

0458 York – Manchester Airport

0537 Manchester Airport – York

2229 Manchester Airport – York

Scarborough - Manchester

2245 Scarborough – Manchester Piccadilly

Huddersfield – Leeds

0554 Huddersfield – Leeds

0747 Leeds – Huddersfield

0849 Huddersfield – Leeds

0947 Leeds – Huddersfield

1049 Huddersfield – Leeds

Huddersfield – Manchester

1858 Manchester Piccadilly – Huddersfield

Manchester – Cleethorpes

0536 Doncaster – Manchester Piccadilly

0718 Manchester Piccadilly – Cleethorpes

1118 Manchester Piccadilly – Cleethorpes

1124 Cleethorpes – Manchester Piccadilly

1524 Cleethorpes – Manchester Piccadilly

1924 Cleethorpes – Manchester Piccadilly

2220 Manchester Piccadilly – Doncaster

2330 Manchester Airport – Sheffield

In addition, the following services will be amended:

Scarborough - Liverpool / Manchester

0419 Manchester Airport – Scarborough - Starts York

0731 Liverpool – Scarborough - Starts York

Manchester Airport – York