TransPennine Express trains cancelled across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
People are being urged to check before they travel, as a number of TransPennine Express services around the region have been cancelled.
Trains to and from Leeds, Scarborough, Sheffield, York, Hull, Cleethorpes and Huddersfield will face disruption after the operator has announced it is facing 'higher-than-normal' sickness levels.
In a statement, TransPennine Express said: "Due to the ongoing impact of higher-than-normal sickness levels and a number of other issues including a training backlog as a direct result of Covid, it is necessary to make amendments to some services in advance to ensure the majority of the timetable operates efficiently.
"Usually, we will make these changes the day before to give customers as much notice as possible. In some cases, we will try to do this several days before if there is a significant change to the normal timetable."
The following services will be affected:
York - Newcastle
0618 York – Newcastle0710 York – Newcastle
2201 Newcastle – York
Hull - Manchester
1008 Hull – Manchester Piccadilly
2230 Manchester Piccadilly – Hull
Manchester Airport – York
0138 York – Manchester Airport
0316 Manchester Piccadilly – York
0458 York – Manchester Airport
0537 Manchester Airport – York
2229 Manchester Airport – York
Scarborough - Manchester
2245 Scarborough – Manchester Piccadilly
Huddersfield – Leeds
0554 Huddersfield – Leeds
0747 Leeds – Huddersfield
0849 Huddersfield – Leeds
0947 Leeds – Huddersfield
1049 Huddersfield – Leeds
Huddersfield – Manchester
1858 Manchester Piccadilly – Huddersfield
Manchester – Cleethorpes
0536 Doncaster – Manchester Piccadilly
0718 Manchester Piccadilly – Cleethorpes
1118 Manchester Piccadilly – Cleethorpes
1124 Cleethorpes – Manchester Piccadilly
1524 Cleethorpes – Manchester Piccadilly
1924 Cleethorpes – Manchester Piccadilly
2220 Manchester Piccadilly – Doncaster
2330 Manchester Airport – Sheffield
In addition, the following services will be amended:
Scarborough - Liverpool / Manchester
0419 Manchester Airport – Scarborough - Starts York
0731 Liverpool – Scarborough - Starts York
Manchester Airport – York
0038 Manchester Airport – York - Terminates Manchester PiccadillyManchester – Cleethorpes
0521 Sheffield – Cleethorpes - Starts Sheffield
1418 Manchester Piccadilly – Cleethorpes - Starts Sheffield
2024 Cleethorpes – Manchester Airport - Terminate Sheffield Manchester – Hull
2208 Hull – Manchester Piccadilly - Starts Huddersfield