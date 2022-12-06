Three robbers who left a man with lifelong injuries after they violently attacked him for just £40 because he was "dressed smartly" have been jailed.

The victim was walking home from a night out when the men approached him on Teal Street in Scunthorpe in July.

They repeatedly punched him in the face while demanding money and attempting to steal his bag.

As he had no cash on him, with broken glasses, swelling and cuts to his nose, they dragged him to a cash machine on Frodingham Road and threatened him to make a cash withdrawal before fleeing the scene.

The man suffered a fractured skull in the unprovoked attack and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Darren Dawson, 33, Thomas Mobbs, 37, and Zack Tingle, 27, were convicted of robbery after a trial at Grimsby Crown Court.

In a victim personal statement read out to the court, the victim described himself as "very lucky".

He said: "I have a permanent dent in the front of my forehead. I was unable to go swimming or do any contact sports. After the incident I decided to work from home because I was shaken and shocked about what had happened."No matter how tough someone's life may be, it does not give anyone the right to attack someone from the back just because they are dressed smartly, as I was told by my attackers. For the sum of £40, why did they need to physically assault me and if it had caused a brain injury, would they have even cared?"

Dawson and Mobbs were both sentenced to seven years in prison. Tingle was handed a six-year jail term.

Detective Constable Scott Belton leading the investigation said: “This was an unprovoked attack on an innocent member of the public who was attacked, assaulted and robbed purely because he was dressed smartly, and they believed he had money.

“As a result of their violent actions, these three men have left a man with a lifelong head injury.

“I hope this outcome at court provides the victim and members of the public with some reassurance that these men can no longer cause fear or harm within our communities."

