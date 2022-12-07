Fire crews are continuing to tackle a blaze at Leeds City College on Hunslet Road.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was first called to the scene at 12:02am.

At its peak, eight fire engines were in attendance.

In a statement, the fire service said three hose reels were required, as well as four breathing apparatuses, aerial and positive pressure ventilation. People are advised to avoid the area.A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said appliances attended from across Leeds: "Appliances from Hunslet x 2, Killingbeck x 2, Leeds pump and aerial, Rothwell, Morley, Ossett, Moortown, Stanningley, Featherstone CU lite, Ilkley welfare unit, Mirfield Hose layer and support, drone team along with a fire investigation officer."

