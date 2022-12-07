A man has been charged with attempted rape after an elderly woman was attacked in a park.

The 23-year-old was arrested after reports that a woman in her 80s had been assaulted in Firth Park in Sheffield on Sunday, 4 December.

He has been charged with attempted rape, sexual assault and assault.

The man has also been charged with common assault relating to an earlier incident in Sheffield city centre.

The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged.

Det Ch Insp Eleanor Welsh, leading the investigation, said: “I understand this is an alarming incident and we have now charged a man in connection with what happened.

“There is no place for violence in our communities. Today in Sheffield we are delivering our latest Operation Duxford which is focused on tackling violence against women and girls, a key priority for our force.”

The suspect will appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 8 December.

