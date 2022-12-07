A "perverted" hospital nurse has been struck off after filming up the gowns of unconscious patients.

Paul Grayson, who worked at Sheffield's Royal Hallamshire Hospital, was jailed for 16 years in May after pleading guilty to a number of sex offences, including taking or possessing indecent images of children.

Grayson, in his fifties, had filmed patients and staff at the hospital - including two women as they showered, used the toilet and recovered from surgery, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

The court also heard that he filmed a woman while she lay unconscious and even moved her underwear so he could film her genitals.

Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC told Grayson he used his "perverted lusts" to commit a "grotesque breach of trust".

He added: "You were a nurse and a high level of trust was reposed in you as it is in healthcare professionals.

"Any nurse who betrays that trust as you have done must not only be expelled from the profession, but punished."

At a Nursing and Midwifery Council tribunal on 30 November, Grayson, who is serving his sentence at HMP Doncaster, was stripped of his licence to practice and struck off the register.

The hearing was told Grayson's victims had suffered "extensively" and one patient had turned down treatment because they were scarred by it.

An interim suspended order was put in place for the 28-day appeal period, when an appeal against the decision could be made.

