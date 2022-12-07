A paedophile has been jailed for 25 years after being found guilty of eight sexual offences against three young girls, including rape.

Carl Purdy, 58, of Ring Road in Beeston, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Monday, 5 December, after a trial in October.

He was convicted of two counts of rape, one count of sexual activity with a child under 16, two counts of indecent assault and one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a child under 13, all against one victim.

He was also found guilty of two further indecent assaults on two other young girls.

The court heard the first victim was raped at least 28 times between the ages of seven and 13, often after being driven to laybys by Purdy.

His crimes first came to light after the first victim told a health practitioner about what had happened to her, who then raised their concerns with safeguarding officers before the victim contacted police herself days later.

As a result of their enquiries, West Yorkshire Police identified the two other victims who then took part in interviews.

Following a comprehensive investigation spanning several months, Purdy was subsequently charged in April 2021.

In addition to his conviction, Purdy was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

In a statement, investigating officer Det Supt Lee Berry said: “Purdy is a predatory paedophile who offended at the worst possible level against vulnerable young children and caused significant harm and trauma to those victims.

“The lengthy sentence he has received reflects the gravity of those offences, and we hope his conviction and imprisonment will provide some degree of comfort to the victims as they continue to move on with their lives.

“It is important that we recognise and commend the considerable courage that the victims have shown in giving evidence at court after Purdy insisted on making them endure a trial despite the weight of evidence that saw him eventually convicted.

“We hope the successful conclusion of this case will help to reassure the victims of other similar offences and give them the confidence to come forward knowing they will be supported by specialist safeguarding officers who will do everything they can to get justice for them.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.