Play Brightcove video

Simon's family spoke to ITV News about his disappearance

The family of a man who went missing without trace nine years ago are offering a £10,000 reward as they continue to search for answers about what happened.

Simon Hodgson-Greaves, from Riccall near York, was 48 when he was reported missing in December 2013 after an RSPB employee found his empty campervan parked at Bempton Cliffs on the Yorkshire coast.

Extensive searches at the time failed to find him, and no evidence was found to indicate he took his own life.

"We talk about Simon all the time," said his sister Kate. "There's never a day that goes past when I don't think about Simon, something triggers those thoughts.

"He was very affable, very funny, very generous, so he's sorely missed. It's a huge gap in our family's lives. It really is."

His family described Mr Hodgson-Greaves as a "free spirit", but the circumstances of his disappearance in 2013 immediately prompted concern.

Now his family is offering what they hope will be an extra incentive to get anyone who knows anything about his disappearance to get in touch.

His mother, Gail, has accepted that she will likely never find out what happened.

"I shall never stop grieving that he went off and we don't know where he is," she said.

"I'll probably go to my grave and not know."

The charity Missing People is supporting the family.

Head of helplines Paul Joseph said the trauma of not knowing what happened to a loved one can be traumatic.

He said: "That's the difficult thing, other parts of life go on, there's milestones, there's birthdays, there's weddings, there's children growing up and that loved person isn't there.

"It's incredibly difficult for families facing their own situation and getting to the end of their own life and still not knowing what happened."

Anyone with information about Simon's disappearance can report it to police on 101 or to the Missing People charity at www.missingpeople.org.uk.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...