A pensioner has died after a major fire broke out at his home.

The 73-year-old man was found at a flat on Glenside Close in Huddersfield at around 11pm on Wednesday, 7 December.

Emergency services had been called to the flat after reports of a house fire. The man was taken to hospital where he died shortly after.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said an investigation had been launched but the incident was not being treated as suspicious.

Firefighters and police were still at the scene on Thursday.

