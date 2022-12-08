Several schools across York have been forced to close for the day after being left without water.

The council said Headlands Primary School, Huntington Primary Academy, Lakeside Primary School, Ralph Butterfield Primary School and Wiggington Primary School were all affected on Thursday.

Robert Wilkinson Primary Academy was also partially closed.

Yorkshire Water said teams attended a burst water main on Wiggington Road this morning.

The company has apologised to those affected, saying: "Burst pipes can happen for a number of reasons - often it’s down to a change in pressure or temperature fluctuations that cause ground movement and cracks in the pipe.

"We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water in the area. We're working hard to get your water back to normal as soon as possible."

It is also warning the water may run cloudy or discoloured once back on, so is advising customers to run their tap for a few minutes before use.

