A man from Leeds been charged with 11 terror offences.

Benjamin Hyland from Yeadon is charged with crimes under terrorism, firearms and explosives legislation including encouraging terrorist acts, possessing information useful in preparing an act of terror and possessing an illegal firearm.

The 29-year-old was arrested on 2 December by officers from the specialist Counter Terrorism Policing North East unit. A warrant of further detention was authorised until today (9 December).

Hyland was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday.

A 30-year-old woman who was also arrested was released without charge on Thursday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.