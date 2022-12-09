Police are investigating the discovery of human remains close to a railway line.

Officers from British Transport Police (BTP) were called to Brackley Park in Hull on Wednesday, 6 December, after concerns were raised.

Investigations are continuing at the scene.

Investigators were called to the scene. Credit: MEN Media

A BTP spokesperson said: "Officers were called to the line near Brackley Park at 6pm on Wednesday 7 December following reports of human remains found.

"A cordon remains in place while specialist units conduct further searches and carry out enquiries at the scene."We are currently working to identify the deceased and establish the full circumstances behind the incident."

