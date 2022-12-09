A15 crash: Lincolnshire road closed after collision involving several vehicles
Drivers were told to avoid the A15 in Lincolnshire after a crash involving several vehicles on Friday morning.
Lincolnshire Police said the road had been shut both ways near RAF Cranwell at around 9.20am following a crash on the southbound carriageway.
The road was closed from B1191, Brauncewell, to B1209 Sleaford Road, Holdingham.
Pictures from the scene showed a build-up of traffic.
According to traffic monitoring site, Inrix, traffic was moving slowly.