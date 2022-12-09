A serving South Yorkshire police officer has appeared in court charged with sexual assaults against two victims.The force's counter corruption unit launched an investigation into PC Liam Duncanson, 37, following allegations in October last year.

He was not on duty at the time.

The neighbourhood policing team officer, who worked in Doncaster, was suspended and a misconduct investigation is continuing alongside criminal proceedings.

Supt Delphine Waring, head of South Yorkshire Police's professional standards department, said: "We continue to be totally committed to being as open and transparent as possible with our communities in relation to the professional standards of our officers.

"The people of South Yorkshire rightly expect our officers and staff to uphold the highest standards, and I can assure you that when we become aware of anyone thought to be failing to meet these standards we will take appropriate action."

PC Duncanson appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court and was bailed to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 4 January 2023.

