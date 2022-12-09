Thousands will be trying to get tickets for Reading and Leeds Festivals 2023 over the next few days, as both pre and general sales get underway.

The three-day sister events will take place between 25 and 27 August at Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park in Leeds.

Billie Eilish has been announced as the festivals' youngest ever headliner, sharing the stage with the likes of The Killers, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender, and Imagine Dragons.

Pre-sale

The Barclaycard and Three UK pre-sales opened at 9am on 9 December and will last for 72 hours. They can be accessed here:

General sale

General sale will begin at 9am on Monday 12 December.

Ticket limits

There is a ticket limit of four tickets per person/address/credit card. Those who exceed the limit may have any or all of their order(s) and tickets cancelled without prior notice.

All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder aged 18 or over who must remain on site throughout the weekend as the under 16-year-old's guardian. Under 13s are admitted free but must be accompanied by a paying ticket-holder over 18 at all times.

Line-up

Billie Eilish is set to become the youngest solo artist to headline the festivals. The 20-year-old will top the bill alongside The Killers, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender, Foals and Imagine Dragons.

Further acts will be announced once tickets have gone on sale.

