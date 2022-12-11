Traffic was stopped on the M62 in West Yorkshire after a group of cows wandered from their farm and ended up on the carriageway.

Vehicles were stopped on the M62 between junctions 24 and 25 at 11am on Sunday as six cows kicked their way through a boundary fence and took to the hard shoulder.

A spokesperson from National Highways said: "We're not sure why they were so intent on getting through the fence but they were obviously very keen to be hoofing it along the motorway."

The cows were soon spotted by a gritter driver, who notified the control room. They were returned within 15 minutes after some teamwork.

A spokesperson added: "They were returned to their field thanks to a great multi-agency response from National Highways Traffic Officers, the farmer, West Yorkshire Police, and a passing ambulance crew who stopped to assist with the herding.

"Traffic was held up for a short time for the safety of road users but was soon back on the move."