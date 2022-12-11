Police are hunting a van driver after a woman was knocked down and killed in Leeds.

Detectives say a woman was hit by a silver Ford Transit van as she left the ice hockey stadium on Elland Road at around 7:30pm on Saturday evening.

The vehicle then hit a lamppost and a man and woman fled the scene on foot, according to West Yorkshire Police.

The 59-year-old victim was given medical attention at the scene, but she died from her injuries a short while later.

A full road closure was put in place at the location while forensic work was carried out at the scene.

Officers are appealing for anyone who has dashcam or mobile phone footage of the collision to contact them.