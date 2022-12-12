Police issued a warning to four boys who were seen standing on a frozen pond in York trying to smash the ice with a scooter.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police were carrying out patrols in Rowntree Park when they spotted the group on Sunday.

A spokesperson said: "They’ve been suitably advised to give more thought to their life choices."

The incident happened on the same day as four children were pulled from a freezing lake in Solihull.

The children were rescued from the lake at Kingfisher Country Park in Kingshurst, after members of the public raised the alarm on Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses reported seeing six youngsters falling into a frozen lake. Searches were continuing on Monday for two people who were still missing.

