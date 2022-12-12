The parents of a baby girl who was mauled to death by the family's husky dog have appeared in crown court.

Three-month-old Kyra King was attacked by the dog, called Blizzard, at Ostlers Plantation, near Woodhall Spa in Lincolnshire, on 6 March.

She suffered injuries to her neck and head and died at the scene.

Her parents, Karen Alcock and Vince King, were arrested at the scene.

They appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday, 12 December, charged with owning or being in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control, causing Kyra's death.

Tributes were left at Ostler's Plantation for Kyra King. Credit: MEN Media

King, 54, and Alcock, 41, were not asked to submit pleas to the charges.

The couple, both of Castledyke Bank near Coningsby, have been granted unconditional bail to attend a further hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on 23 December.

Lincolnshire Police previously said they were seeking permission to have the dog put down.

