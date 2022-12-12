A police community support officer was injured after a driver ignored a road closure following a multi-vehicle collision.

The PCSO was helping with traffic management on the A15 in Lincolnshire after five vehicles were involved in a crash near RAF Cranwell on Friday, 9 December.

The road was closed for several hours after the incident.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "During the incident, a male driving a BMW drove through the road closure near the A17 Holdingham area in Sleaford and drove into one of the PCSOs on scene helping with traffic management. Thankfully her injuries are minor."

A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

The driver of a blue Ford Fiesta suffered serious injuries in the crash, which happened on the southbound carriageway at around 8.40am. The other drivers and passengers involved in the collision sustained minor injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

