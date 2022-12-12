A man and a woman have been arrested after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident outside an ice hockey stadium.

The 59-year-old victim was leaving the venue on Elland Road in Leeds when she was hit by a silver Ford Transit van at around 7.30pm on Saturday, 10 December.

She was given medical treatment but died a short time later.

The occupants of the van, which hit a lamppost, left the scene.

A 51-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, both from Leeds, were arrested on Sunday evening on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers from the West Yorkshire Police major collision enquiry team want to hear from witnesses and anyone with dashcam or phone footage.