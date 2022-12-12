Two men have been sentenced after a car ploughed into onlookers in a "catastrophic" crash at an unofficial meet.

Hundreds of car enthusiasts had gathered in Whisby, Lincoln, on 21 August last year when a Vauxhall Vectra came off the road, colliding with the crowd.

Driver Robert Haines, 33, had been racing a Toyota Celica driven by 21-year-old Bailey Davis when the incident happened.

Haines's car collided with the front of a Citroen C1 before it left the carriageway, hitting three pedestrians. All three, as well as the driver of the Citroen, suffered significant injuries.

Haines claimed Davis had been tailgating him shortly before the crash, causing him to increase his speed. He was travelling well over the 40mph speed limit when he lost control.

Police, ambulances, fire crews, the air ambulance, and the Coast Guard helicopter were all called to the incident on Whisby Road. The road was closed for around 10 hours while officers investigated.

Haines, of Reedbush Avenue in Cherry Willingham, pleaded guilty to causing serous injury by dangerous driving. Davis, of Chestnut Street, Ruskington, pleaded guilty to careless driving.

Haines was sentenced to 32 months in prison and banned from driving for five years.

Davis was given nine penalty points and a £500 fine.

Insp James Kirk, who led the investigation, said: "This was a catastrophic collision that was entirely preventable.

"The injuries sustained and the heartache felt by the victims and their families cannot be underestimated."

He added: "We welcome the sentences imposed and hope that this is a stark reminder of the consequences for anyone who considers driving in a similar manner on the county’s roads in the future."

