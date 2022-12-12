Two women have died after a crash involving two cars in a village near Lincoln.

Emergency services were called to Bracebridge Heath after two silver Honda Jazz cars collided on the A607 Grantham Road, close to Renault Drive, at around 6.45pm on Sunday evening.

A 49-year-old woman who was driving towards Lincoln died at the scene.

A 71-year-old woman who was a passenger in the other car, travelling towards Waddington, died in hospital. The driver, a man in his 70s, remains in a serious condition.

Lincolnshire Police said the families of the victims were being supported by specially-trained officers.

The road was closed until the early hours of Monday morning while initial investigations were carried out.

Witnesses and anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101.