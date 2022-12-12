A woman who wrote off a £300,000 Lamborghini supercar in a crash has been fined £40.Mental health worker Kayleigh Finnie was driving a black Alfa Romeo Giuletta when she crashed into the yellow Lamborghini Aventador on Cheapside in Waltham, North East Lincolnshire.

Fewer than 600 of the expensive model remain in the UK. They are capable of top speeds of 217mph and can reach 0-60mph in 2.9 seconds.

Police were called to the scene following the incident on 5 July 2021 and the road was closed.Nobody was seriously injured but the rare supercar, estimated to be worth £250,000 to £300,000, was thought to be damaged beyond repair.

Finnie's Alfa Romeo was also badly damaged in the crash. Credit: MEN

Finnie, 36, from Grainthorpe, appeared at Grimsby Magistrates' Court, where she was charged with driving without due care and attention.

She admitted the offence, and was given three points on her licence, fined £40 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge.

