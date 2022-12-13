There are long queues in East Yorkshire after emergency services closed part of the motorway to respond to a crash.

Traffic was held on the M62 Eastbound between junction 34 and junction 35 near Eggborough because of a collision.

All lanes have now reopened but traffic is very slow on the approach.

There are four miles of queues with congestion back to the Ferrybridge Services turn off.

Travel time is around one hour and twenty minutes.

A spokesperson for National Highways said that emergency services were on the scene and vehicles have been moved to the hard shoulder.

