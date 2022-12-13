Drivers are being warned to avoid part of Leeds after a motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash.

The A58 Easterly Road is partially closed at the junction of Boggart Hill Drive, Seacroft.

Police were called at 6.48am on Tuesday after a motorbike and a van collided.

The man who was on the bike is in a critical condition in hospital.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Road closures are in place around the scene and drivers are advised to avoid the area and to seek alternative routes."