Drivers told to avoid A58 Easterly Road in Leeds after crash

A58 crash scene
The A58 Easterly Road was closed on Tuesday morning.

Drivers are being warned to avoid part of Leeds after a motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash.

The A58 Easterly Road is partially closed at the junction of Boggart Hill Drive, Seacroft.

Police were called at 6.48am on Tuesday after a motorbike and a van collided.

The man who was on the bike is in a critical condition in hospital.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Road closures are in place around the scene and drivers are advised to avoid the area and to seek alternative routes." 