A man is due to appear in court over the death of a woman in an alleged hit-and-run crash in Leeds.

Jason Ward, aged 51, of Throstle Road, Leeds, is charged with causing death by dangerous driving and while uninsured, failing to stop at the scene of a road accident and failing to report a road accident.

It comes after a 59-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries in a collision with a van outside the Planet Ice sports venue, on Elland Road, Leeds, at around 7.30pm on Saturday, 10 December. The driver allegedly left the scene.

Mr Ward is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.

A 36-year-old woman who was arrested has been released on bail.

