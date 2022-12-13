Detectives are appealing for help to find a man who is wanted over the rape of a teenage girl three years ago.

South Yorkshire Police have been unable to trace Mudasser Ahmed, 26, despite extensive enquiries.

He is wanted in connection with an attack on a 15-year-old girl in Barnsley in October 2019.

Ahmed has links to Birmingham and London.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police via 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

