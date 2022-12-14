A father has been jailed after producing nearly £1million of counterfeit money with his son.

Christopher and Jordan Gaunt had used two properties in Holmfirth, near Huddersfield, to produce around £977,000 of forged paper bank notes.

West Yorkshire Police said they believe the notes were intended for sale to people in "the criminal underworld".

Christopher Gaunt, 58, was arrested in October 2020 after an investigation into the circulation of fake money by the National Crime Agency. The notes included a variety of currencies, including English and Scottish.

After searching his home on Bank Street, police found £200,000 of forged money as well as production equipment. They also found a cannabis factory at the property.

Officers also found more equipment, such as dyes and printers, in another premises managed by Christopher.

Christopher Gaunt was arrested in 2020. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Jordan Gaunt, 27, was also arrested after police said he had helped "to mastermind the operation".

PC Connor added that the counterfeit currency ring was "sophisticated and clearly very lucrative".

The father-son duo both pleaded guilty to manufacturing counterfeit bank notes and were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday, 13 December.

Christopher Gaunt was sentenced to six and a half years in jail for the currency offence and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Jordan Gaunt was given a two year suspended sentence for the currency offence.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.