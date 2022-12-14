A man in Huddersfield says he "stayed calm" when he found himself face to face with two men who fell through the glass roof of the warehouse he was in.

The incident happened in the Nile Street area in Huddersfield following a drugs raid on a nearby commercial building that involved armed officers from West Yorkshire Police.

The man, who wants to remain anonymous, said he heard noises and looked up to see people running across glass roof panels which were cracking as they ran.

Seconds later, he was shocked to see two "scared" men in his unit. He said they'd smashed their way in through the roof and were desperate to find an exit.

The worker said: "I told them 'you may as well give yourself up - there's armed police all over'.

"I walked them down to a police officer who came in and arrested them. I spoke to armed officers and told them 'she [the police officer] needs your help'."

Asked if he was frightened to be confronted by two men, he said: "I stayed calm. They didn't offer no threat to me.

"They just seemed scared."

He joked that he had been sitting on the toilet when he was initially alerted to the drama outside by a colleague.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Kirklees Police conducted a planned operation at a former commercial premises on Nile Street Huddersfield today as part of an investigation into suspected drugs offending.

"Eight men were arrested at the location in connection with the operation and are now in police custody. Police scenes remain in place as the operation continues."

