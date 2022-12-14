The M1 Northbound is closed near Barnsley in South Yorkshire after a serious crash in the early hours of Wednesday 14 December.

The road is shut between junction 37 and 38 and is expected to stay closed until at least 8am.

National Highways said they have resources on the scene to assist with traffic management.

The closure is causing congestion on the motorway as motorists are diverted to alternative routes.

Meanwhile there is also queueing traffic on the M1 Northbound in Derbyshire between junction 29a and 30, due to a separate incident.

Two lanes are closed after an accident involving a car and a van.