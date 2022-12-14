A man has been found guilty of murder after his victim suffered injuries so severe, a fingerprint scanner was needed to identify him.

Mateusz Chojnowski died in hospital after he was found on South Parade in Doncaster city centre in the early hours of Saturday, 2 July. The 28-year-old had injuries to his head, abdomen and chest.

Steven Ling, 38, was found guilty of murder on Tuesday, 13 December after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Ling told the court he had returned to his car to get his house key and found Mr Chojnowski inside, having broken into his car. He said this is what led to a fight between the two men, the court heard.

Ling later handed himself into police when he learned that Mr Chojnowski had died, however he denied murder.

Mr Chojnowski's mother, Bozena, told the court: " I am satisfied that today, justice has been served. This has been a traumatic time for our family, and despite our grief we are pleased with the outcome at court."

She said that she was "devastated" by her son's death and that she will "never recover from this loss".

Ling, of Park Drain in Westwoodside, will be sentenced on Tuesday, 20 December. He has been remanded into custody until then.

Det Ch Insp Rebecca Hodgman said: " The attack on Mateusz, which was captured on CCTV, showed a violent and sustained assault by a single attacker, lasting around twenty minutes.

"Throughout his trial, Ling has claimed that he did not intend to kill Mateusz that day. I am pleased that the jury has seen through that lie and found him guilty of Mateusz’s murder."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.