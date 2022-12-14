A man has been jailed after subjecting two girls to a decade of repeated sexual abuse.

Macauley Clark, 27, of Victoria Road, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after a trial at Hull Crown Court.

He was found guilty of 18 counts of sexual offences, 15 of which took place when the victims were aged 13 and under.The charges included rape, digital penetration, repeated touching, attempted rape and inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.

The court heard that Clark was 11 or 12 when the abuse started and that it continued for another 10 years.He would undress his victims, telling them it was "just a game" when he touched them, calling it the "tickling game".

Clark arriving at Hull Crown Court Credit: MEN

A statement read out by one of his victims said: "He selfishly took all of my firsts away from me and I will never get them back."Even if I do manage to find someone that I trust, I will always have the horrible memories of what happened in my life. This has affected the friendships I make and my social life."This is because I feel anxious and self-conscious that anyone would look at me provocatively and take advantage of me, just as he has. I rarely go and socialise with friends, which just makes me feel more lonely and insecure."One of the biggest things is that I have had to stay silent after finding the courage to come forward. I had to act normal and put on a smile when it has been far from it."

Defence barrister Helen Chapman said Clark himself had experienced a very difficult childhood where he was not protected emotionally or physically, leading him to experience trauma. While the abuse took place over an extended period of time, he did not go on to re-offend further and tried to make the most of his life while awaiting trial.She told the court he was expecting a lengthy custodial sentence, but asked for one which would see him leave prison at some point.Judge Kate Rayfield said during sentencing that Clark told his victims it was a way for them to spend quality time together. The victims were too young to realise what was going on at first, but said they felt "scared, vulnerable and in pain" from the prolonged abuse.

Clark was sentenced to 15 years in prison for 18 sexual offences Credit: MEN

Judge Kate Rayfield told the court: "From the age of 11 or 12, you began to sexually assault the victims and this abuse persisted for a decade, finishing when you were 21 years old."There are 18 counts on your indictment of different sexual offences, the most serious offences are the rape and rapes of a child under 13."She added: "Even when they tried to stop you, you would not stop. There is an element of planning in that you used excuses to be alone with them and on some occasions, locked the door."You manipulated them into thinking it was a game and they were too young to know any better. All they knew was that they did not like what was happening."Judge Rayfield also placed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order on Clark and a restraining order preventing him from contacting the victims.

Speaking after the hearing, Det Sgt Paul Tyrer, who led the investigation, said: “I’d like to commend the bravery and the courage of the victims and their family throughout the entirety of the investigation and court proceedings.“By having the courage and strength to come forward, they have undoubtedly prevented others becoming a victim to the actions of this sexual deviant.“I would like to provide reassurance to anyone who may have suffered sexual abuse to come forward. We will listen to you and support you.“It is never the victim’s fault, and I would strongly appeal for anybody who believes they are being manipulated into doing something they don’t want to, to speak with an adult or friend and report it to us. You will be believed, and we will thoroughly investigate your report.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.