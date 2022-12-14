Socialite James Stunt has been cleared of forgery but will face a re-trial for his money laundering charge after the jury failed to reach a verdict.

Stunt, the ex-husband of heiress Petra Ecclestone, was one of eight defendants on trial in Leeds in relation to a criminal network which prosecutors said saw £266 million deposited in the bank account of Bradford gold dealer Fowler Oldfield from 2014 to 2016.

Four of the defendants - Paul Miller, 45, Heidi Buckler, 45, Alexander Tulloch, 41, and Francesca Sota, 34 - were cleared of money laundering at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday, 14 December. Ms Sota was also cleared of forgery.

But, after deliberating for more than six days, the jury of seven men and four women were unable to reach verdicts on the money laundering charge in the case of four other defendants - Stunt, 40, Greg Frankel, 44, Haroon Rashid, 51, and Daniel Rawson, 45.

Nicholas Clarke KC, prosecuting, told the court there will be a re-trial for these four defendants on the money laundering charge.

Prosecutors had said that the eight defendants were part of a scheme to turn the proceeds of crime into untraceable gold.

Jurors heard that cash was brought from all over the country to Oldfield and Stunt's business premises in London.

It was alleged that the defendants then hid the money's origin by washing it through a company bank account and using it to buy gold, which was shipped to Dubai.

Stunt and his personal assistant Ms Sota were charged with forgery after investigators found a message in which he asked her to "forge" his signature so he could withdraw £320,000 from one of his bank accounts.

The businessman told jurors he thought Sota had permission to "stamp" his signature with his permission.

The defendants facing re-trial are due back before the same court for another hearing on 27 January, 2023.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.